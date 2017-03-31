La’Porsha Renae Releases Debut Album ‘Already All Ready’

Today (March 31), singer/songwriter La’Porsha Renae shares her highly anticipated debut album Already All Ready via Motown Records. The 13-track album, which features the smash single “Good Woman,”which currently sits at #7 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

The album features production from mega-talented producers Ne-Yo, Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, Edgar “JV” Etienne, and more. Already All Ready showcases La’Porsha’s powerhouse and multi-faceted vocals through genre-blending tracks that shows La’Porsha’s versatility as an innovative star that is definitely here to stay.

La’Porsha uses the influence of her favorite artists like Tina Turner, Prince, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston and fuses her own young and fresh vibe to the songs creating a unique sound that conveys emotion and excitement.

“The album cover represents all of my past insecurities, and everything I advocate for. I represent beautiful, full figured women, single mothers and natural haired women, and black lives,” says La’Porsha in regards to the album art. When asked about the meaning of the album, La’Porsha said, “The title Already All Ready was chosen because many of what I just named is not considered to be ideal or socially popular when describing a rising star. I embraced everything that I thought would hold me back from pursuing my dreams, and used my insecurities to give me the courage to inspire and advocate for others who possessed many of the same insecurities I had. I also wanted to honor single mothers and defy the stereotypical dress code of a thick, brown-skinned, single mother and domestic violence survivor. I’m proud of my curves, my daughter, as well as the harsh past that helped shape me into the strong woman I am today.”

