Fantasia Joins Star-Studded Gospelfest 2017 Line-up

Fantasia will be kicking off her shoes for a powerhouse vocal showdown. The celebrated R&B veteran was added to the star-studded 35th Annual McDonald’s Gospelfest line-up which includes gospel artists Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Cissy Houston, Israel Houghton, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Bishop Paul Morton, Greater Allen AME Cathedral Choir, and more.

“This is our 35th year featuring talent from all ages and this year I’m so excited to see for the first time in McDonald’s Gospelfest, Fantasia,” says McDonald’s franchisee and Former McDonald’s Gospelfest committee member, Ron Bailey. “Fantasia back in her Gospel roots will be a McDonald’s Gospelfest to remember.”

“For 35 years, New York Tri State Area McDonald’s has been giving back to the gospel community and we appreciate it,” said A. Curtis Farrow, Emmy Award winning Executive Director and Producer of McDonald’s Gospelfest. “In my 17 years of producing this spectacular event, I must say I couldn’t be more excited about this year’s line-up.”

McDonald’s Gospelfest 2017 will launch on Saturday, May 13th at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ with a full day experience. Tickets are on sale now at the Prudential Center Box Office, or call Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000 or go online to www.ticketmaster.com.