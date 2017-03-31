Connect with us

R&B Music Videos

Today (March 31), R&B singer/songwriter Emanny drops the official video to his latest record “Think About Me” off of his latest BLACK HEART album. 

“Think About Me” is directed by Jet Phynx Films, who brings this relatable story of regret and longing with Emanny’s beautiful co-star, singer Ivy Maria, who is also featured on the record. In the clip, Emanny  reflects on the good times he shared with his old flame, played by Maria.

