Disney Eyeing Beyonce For Nala in ‘Lion King’ remake

Mother-to-be Beyonce Knowles is the frontrunner to voice Nala in the upcoming remake of the Lion King.

Although there’s no current commitment from the Queen, we’re told Disney bosses wants her for the character, which was originally voiced by Moira Kelly in the 1994 animated classic.

Since the role is comprised of voice-overs, sources say Favreau is willing to accommodate the superstar’s schedule and family routine, as she is also mother to daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

Should Beyonce, 35, decide to take on the role, it would mark her first since she voiced the character of Queen Tara in the 2013 animated film, Epic. Her other movie credits include 2002 comedy Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2006 movie musical Dreamgirls and 2009 thriller Obsessed.

So far, only two cast members for the Lion King movie have been announced. Atlanta actor Donald Glover will portray Simba, and James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

The new Lion King is being fast-tracked by Disney bosses as the studio continues to put a focus on live-action adaptations, following the success of 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, 2014’s Maleficient and the recently released Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson.

A release date for The Lion King remake is yet to be announced.