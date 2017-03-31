Ciara Enjoys Lavish All White-Themed Baby Shower (Photos)

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson celebrated the pending birth of their first child together with an extravagant baby shower over the weekend. She shared several photos on Instagram of the festive event which saw all guests rocking all-white attire and flower crowns.

The all-white themed bash, held at a private Los Angeles home and coordinated by A-list event planner Mindy Weiss, included attendees like TV personality and actress Lala Anthony and tennis star Serena Williams.

According to E! News, guest were treated to delicious Shake Shack cheeseburgers while DJ Nabs provided music for people grooving on the dance floor.

Ciara and Wilson wed last July (2016) after dating for just over a year. The couple announced they were expecting in October (2016), the singer’s birthday.

The sex of the child is still unknown, but Ciara has hinted she is expecting a boy. “Blue is one of my favorite colors…” she wrote on social media in February.

The Grammy-winner is already a mother to two-year-old son Future Zahir, who she welcomed with rapper Future in 2014. The pair were engaged in 2013 but ended their relationship the following year.

Hit next to see baby shower photos: