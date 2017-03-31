Bobby V – U Down?

Bobby V follows up the music video for “Big Booty Judy,” released earlier this month, with the new single, “U Down?” On the bouncy, soulful offering, the veteran R&B singer and songwriter aims to get the party started; either on the dance floor or in the bedroom.

“‘U Down?’ was inspired by the new culture of music! It’s very party & fun driven & that’s how this whole song came about,” Bobby V tells RnBass.

Bobby is currently working on a new project, which follows up last year’s (October 2016) ‘Hollywood Hearts,’ which came in the form of a film and a digital album.

About the project, he says: “My new upcoming album, Plan V; which is going to be a collection of singles that I will be putting out throughout 2017 just showcasing my writing, producing & arranging skills,” he says.