Rion Michael – #NotComingBack
Singer-songwriter Rion Michael drops his new single “#NotComingBack,” a dancehall-infused song that’s worthy of shaking a tail feather or two. The infectious reggaeton groove will have you at least tapping your toe and feeling tropically sexy.
Stream below:
Speaking of which, the singer launched a dance contest to promote the single. The winner(s) will get to accompany Michael in his pitch for a Sketchers commercial and other merchandise.
To enter the contest, click here to learn more.
@rionrules