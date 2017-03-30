Singer-songwriter Rion Michael drops his new single “#NotComingBack,” a dancehall-infused song that’s worthy of shaking a tail feather or two. The infectious reggaeton groove will have you at least tapping your toe and feeling tropically sexy.

Stream below:



Speaking of which, the singer launched a dance contest to promote the single. The winner(s) will get to accompany Michael in his pitch for a Sketchers commercial and other merchandise.

To enter the contest, click here to learn more.

@rionrules