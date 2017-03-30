Katherine Jackson Ordered to Testify in Abuse Case Against Her Nephew

Matriarch Katherine Jackson has been ordered by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to testify in an abuse case against her nephew Trent.

The 86-year-old mother of the late Michael Jackson, who has been in London with daughter Janet, supporting her after the birth of her first child, will have to fly home after Trent’s legal team was able to convince Judge Rolf Treu to put her on the stand.

By taking the stand, Trent’s attorney will question the validity of Katherine’s sworn statement in the case against him; she claims he is “an abusive con man” who has been emotionally abusing her and trying to take control of her money for years.

The case will continue on April 25th, an extended date which gives Katherine time to fly back home to the States and get settled.

Trent’s lawyer is also hoping his client and Katherine can reach a private settlement before the upcoming court date.

“We’re exploring resolution of the case,” he said in court, according to the New York Daily News. “We’re hoping to resolve this matter.”

Trent has denied Katherine’s claims and insists the issues is the work of her son Jermaine, who he alleges is masterminding the courtroom drama in an attempt to control Michael’s estate.