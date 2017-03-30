Known as both a songwriter for some of music’s biggest stars, as well as an artist, DeCarlo releases his infectious new single “Mind Up.” On the banger, DeCarlo can’t make his mind up when it comes to wanting to get serious in his relationship.

Stream below:

The Brazilian-born hit maker had his first breakout moment as a writer in 2012 with Chris Brown’s #1 hit “Turn Up The Music.” Since then he has gone on to collaborate with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Diplo, Skrillex, Jason DeRulo, Zendaya, GNash, John Legend, Enrique Iglesias, Kid Ink, Jake Miller, Cody Simpson, Pia Mia, Prince Royce, Asher Monroe, Jason Zhang, Nico&Vinz, Jenna Andrews and more.

Be on the lookout for more in 2017 from DeCarlo.