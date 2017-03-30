Twenty-three-year-old British singer/songwriter Cilla Raie drops off the video for her song “Masterpiece,” a track from her from her debut self-titled EP. Produced by Joey Dyer (Iggy Azalea – Fancy, Katy B, Conor Maynard) with guest backing vocals from Ryan De La Cruz.

On the song produced by Joey Dyer, Cilla sings the praises of her man…no flaws here! “You’re a masterpiece in my eyes, and you don’t even try” she sings.

Directed by Daniel ‘Musical D’ Smith, the visual is full of close-up shots to reflect the concept of emotional vulnerability and passion experienced during a relationship.

Watch below:

Stream an purchase Cilla’s self-titled EP HERE.

@CillaRaie