Chris Brown Still Dodging Ex-Girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s Attempts to Serve Restraining Order

Grammy-winning entertainer Chris Brown is still dodging a restraining order filed by ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

According to the New York Daily News, Brown has yet to be formally served, and he continues to elude Karrueche’s legal team’s attempts to deliver the paperwork to him.

Karrueche filed for legal protection against Brown last month (Feb. 2017), claiming Brown threatened to shoot her and that in the past he punched her in the stomach and threw her down the stairs. Her BFF also logged an order against Brown, who openly admitted that he stalks women that he “loves.”

Brown also ordered his attorneys not to accept service of the legal decree, which is causing a delay in proceedings.

The former couple was supposed to have a face-to-face in court on Thursday (Mar. 9), so Karrueche could officially serve him, but that didn’t go down as planned. Another hearing is supposed to take place on April 19, 2017.

Karrueche’s lawyers tell NYDN that they have tried to deliver the documents to Brown and his team several times, even with the aid of law enforcement, but their efforts have failed. Her attorneys have now hired a private firm to track the singer down and personally hand him the papers.

“Generally, high profile people accept service through their attorneys,” Karrueche’s lawyer Patrick Blood shares. “I would not use the word stonewalled. Honestly, service issues are not unusual.”

Brown still bound by temporary restraining orders to stay away from Karrueche and her friend Joseph Ryan La Cour.