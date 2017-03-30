Angelo Dorsey drops the vintage video for his debut single “Stay,” a cinematic slip that harkens back to the 20s and 30s era.

In the clip, Dorsey plays a club performer who sets his eyes on a gangster’s girlfriend, and as you can imagine, drama ensues. The song features a sample of Jodeci’s “Stay” and interpolation of Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” for more throwback feels.

Watch below:

After a rough childhood, Dorsey moved to Virginia then to Houston where he hit the ground running and met some key people in the Houston music scene. DJ and Producer, XO, gave him his first real opportunity to have consistent studio time. While working and developing his craft, he began to also work on writing songs for other artists. Angelo landed a hook on a StunnaBam single, which received radio exposure on 97.9 The Box, and a feature with Boston George called “I Know the Plug” which made it onto DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape and began bubbling in Atlanta. His feature on Kirko Bangz’ “Ah Yeah” on the “Fallin’ Up Mix” led to some label offers that just weren’t the right fit.

In late 2016, Angelo released his most high profile project, HIGHLIGHTS, an EP that included production from platinum producer’s Pyro and DJ RYU of Sound M.O.B., June James, XO and Superproducer TA and included the break-out single “I Like That” featuring Fetty Wap that offered a more fully developed “Rockstar R&B” sound that Angelo specializes in.

Angelo has spent the majority of 2017 touring extensively with Chedda Da Connect, who has taken Angelo under his wings and armed with a plethora of new material, Angelo will be releasing new singles throughout 2017.

@AngeloDorsey