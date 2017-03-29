Stokley Unveils Music Video For Groovy Single “Level”

Multi-Grammy nominee and Mint Condition member Stokley Williams compliments his new single “Level” with a supporting music video. The clip, which features various silhoette style shots ov Stokley and his co-stars, also sees him moving and grooving to the eargasmic gem in various locations.

“I decided to call the single “Level,” because everybody wants someone that is just right for them. You want someone to love you for who you are and deal with the good and bad,” Stockley told Singersroom. “The older you get, you start to realize you want someone who is on the same level as you. You realize you want your partner’s lifestyle and personality to balance well with yours. You are going to bump heads, but it’s all about having someone in your corner who has your back. It’s an important thing because you want your partner to be real with you and feel comfortable around your presence.”

“Level” will appear on Stokley’s upcoming album, Introducing Stokley. The set will feature appearances from Grammy Award-winning pianist Robert Glasper, Estelle, producers Carvin Higgins, Ivan Barias, and The A-Team.

“I called the album Introducing because everyone knows pieces of me from Mint Condition,” he adds. “So you only know portions of me; that’s why I name the album, Introducing Stokley. I am introducing Stokley, the man, and singer. You’re getting all of me, top to bottom. This album is all of me. I want the title for my album to be short. I was thinking a self-titled album and making it to a concept album, but I realized Introducing was a stronger name.”

Purchase “Level” HERE.