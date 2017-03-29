Jason Little was a member of Keith Sweat’s group, Ol’Skool, but now he’s on the scene as a solo artist with his new song is entitled, “What Love Should Be,” a piano-laden love ballad about a true example of what love is, and what love should be. Perfect for weddings!

Stream below:

With the group Ol’ Skool, Little has performed on BET, MTV, Soul Train, and Showtime at the Apollo and was featured in Vibe magazine, Sister 2 Sister, and Right On magazine. Jason Little was also a background singer for Trey Songz.