Amalia Watty’s distinctive voice shines on her new single “Needing You,” a mellow ballad about the insatiable desire to feel love from a whether it come from a mortal or divine source.

“I’ve been needing, needing you / Cuz I’m but a child, waiting to be used,” she sings.

Listen below:

Born and raised in Anguilla in the Caribbean, Amalia went to college in New York, where she performed daily in the subways with other musicians. She plays at venues such as The Blue Note, The Soho House in West Hollywood, US Open, The Bitter End, Live From Oz at The Hudson Hotel, Rockwood Music Hall and more.

Amalia’s refreshing, organic quality drew Los Angeles producer/ songwriter Jamie Houston’s attention (Steven Tyler, Carlos Santana, Sheryl Crow, Miley Cyrus, Macy Grey, Kid Rock), and her single “Needing You” was born.

Purchase “Needing You” on iTunes HERE.

@AmaliaWatty