Following her domination of the African R&B market over recent years, Seyi Shay releases her new record, “Yolo Yolo” to a global audience, bringing with it a fresh and vibrant myriad of flavors and colors.

Produced by DJ Coublon, who delivers an up-tempo rhythm with piano melodies, trumpet calls and samba swing, the video for “Yolo Yolo” is matched in the video, which was filmed in South Africa and doused in culture and color, courtesy of director Meji Alabi for JM Films.

Watch below:

Born in the UK, Seyi Shay has carved out a commendable legacy within music having worked with global stars like Justin Timberlake and Harmony Samuels. She has supported Beyonce and P Diddy on tour and has become one of the most strongly endorsed females in Nigeria, performing at major events and topping the charts with her music.

Purchase “Yolo Yolo” on iTunes HERE.

