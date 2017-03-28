Rihanna’s Fashion Trendsetting to Be Honored By Parsons School Of Design

The 69th Annual Parsons School of Design Benefit will honor superstar Rihanna (along with Eileen Fisher and Neiman Marcus) as a fashion trendsetter.

Rihanna has worn several pieces by some of the school’s grads (Matthew Adams Dolan and Melody Ya Jun Lin).

The school’s executive dean, Joel Towers, said in a statement, “Parsons is proud to present Rihanna with this honor, as she has inspired millions through her powerful music and distinct style. She has championed our recent alumni on a number of occasions by wearing their designs. She is also creating important philanthropic programs, which support communities by fostering effective education, health, and emergency response programs around the world through her Clara Lionel Foundation.”

“It’s such a thrill to know that a design school as prestigious as Parsons School of Design would present me with this honor,” Rihanna said in the statement. “I consistently find creative and exciting designs coming from Parsons alumni, so I feel a deep connection to the school. But I am especially grateful that Parsons would recognize me for the work I’ve done in regards to philanthropy.”

The benefit will take place on May 22 at Pier 60.