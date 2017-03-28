Leela James – Don’t Mean a Thang

Leela James offers another soulful taste from her forthcoming album, Did It For Love, by releasing the new gem, “Don’t Mean a Thang.”

On the thumping, laidback groove (which follows “I Remember,” “Don’t Want You Back,” “All Over Again,” and “Hard For Me“), the soulful songstress mulls over her doubts over a relationship.

As usual, Leela paints vivid pictures with her in your face lyrics: “I don’t know if this is real, is it real? / Cause I’m feeling something, but it ain’t good for nothing / If we gon’ be, you gotta give me, everything.”

“Did It For Love” will arrive on Friday, March 31.

Leela will kick off a nationwide tour in April. Tickets are available through her website.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sunday, April 9, 2017 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Monday, April 10, 2017 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

Thursday, April 13, 2017 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick

Friday, April 14, 2017 – Washington, DC @ Warner Live

Saturday, April 15, 2017 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

Monday, April 17, 2017 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 – Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino

Thursday, April 20, 2017 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

Saturday, April 22, 2017 – Houston, TX @ Arena Theatre

Sunday, April 23, 2017 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 – Kansas City, KS @ Madrid Theatre

Friday, April 28, 2017 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

Saturday, April 29, 2017 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sunday, April 30, 2017 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Thursday, May 4, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

Friday, May 5, 2017 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

Saturday, May 6, 2017 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

Sunday, May 7, 2017 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues