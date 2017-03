Following her YFN Lucci-assisted single “Work For It,” Kayla Brianna returns with Chicago rapper/singer Dreezy for their bouncy new collab “Luck.”

The radio-friendly song’s Young Cali feel is perfect for a kick back where flirtation is at an all-time high. “We can party all night, you ain’t gotta forget us alright / Just give me a vibe I can never forget / Baby try your luck,” she dares a love interest.

Stream below:

Purchase “Luck” on iTunes HERE.