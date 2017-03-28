Brittney Crush – Pick Them

Newcomer Brittney Crush unveils the music video for “Pick Them,” a record about moving on from an Ex. In the clip, the R&B songstress brings the song’s lyrics to life as she gives her recollection of the relationship, blaming her Ex for ruining a good thing by making moves with the women in his address book.

Britney sites Patti Labelle, Tina Turner, Alicia Keys, Monica and Jessie J as some of her musical influences. She describes her sound as Soulful Pop and prides her in writing catchy lyrics that incite intense emotions.