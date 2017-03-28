Toronto, Canada’s newest rising R&B singer-songwriter-producer 11:11 releases the official visual for the Rob Holladay-produced “Wanna Do” off his sophomore “11/11 EP.”

The song and visual (directed by Zecko J) depicts a very common situation in relationships: often women struggle to make that final decision between the current bad-guy she loves, and the new guy she knows is good for her.

The clip also teases a snippet of “Lock Down” midway through the video, a fan-favorite off the EP.

Watch below:

