Sonny Reveals ‘Hopeless Romance’ EP

After the critical acclaim of debut single “Princess” and follow-up “Since We’ve Begun,” Sonny finally unveils his long-awaited debut EP Hopeless Romance on Never Fade Records.

Fusing a modern soundscape of indie, folk, soul and R&B, the five-track EP is spearheaded by new track “Two To Tango,” a rock-tinged powerhouse that oozes Sonny’s charm and soulful vocal ability. The EP also sees the release of the incredible heartfelt ballad “Wage A War” and upbeat country-influenced track “Jodie,” alongside “Princess” and “Since We’ve Begun.”

Co-written by Sonny himself and produced by Rum and Bug, Hopeless Romance sees Sonny exploring the highs and the lows of young love. “I’m really proud of how this EP turned out, especially as each song is so personal to me and my life,” he says.

“The journey of writing a tune on my guitar, to recording it in the studio, then releasing it and having such a great reaction back has been so cool and I can’t wait to get out there and play the songs live at shows and festivals over the summer,” Sonny says.

Hailing from South Shields, the 18-year-old’s clean-cut aesthetic and raw vocals were heavily influenced by his mother’s love for R&B and soul, and his singer/guitarist father’s adoration for folk and country. Exposed to an impossibly broad range of genres from a young age, at 14-years-old Sonny started gigging around Newcastle, performing anywhere from bars to pubs and open mic nights.

