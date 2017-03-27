Maxwell Drops ‘Gods’ Video on TIDAL, Announces Summer Tour (Dates)

Today (March 27), TIDAL and Maxwell released the visual for his latest single “Gods,” a smooth-sounding track lifted off the soul legend’s fifth studio album blackSUMMERS’night.

In the video, the R&B artist brings you on a journey throughout a lit up city. Shot in various Los Angeles locations, Maxwell says “inspiration stemmed from having an experience of sort of seeing the spiritual parallel universe–that which can’t be seen. Art is subjective, visions evolve and I want fans to interpret the video on their own. I hope they enjoy it.”

Watch a clip below, and sign up to TIDAL to watch the entire video HERE.

Maxwell has had a busy past 12 months. In July, he released his much-anticipated blackSUMMERS’night, which earned him his third-Grammy (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”), an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).

In November, Maxwell embarked on the co-headlining The King and Queen of Hearts World Tour with Mary J. Blige. This summer, Maxwell will embark on a headlining arena tour kicking off at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on May 23rd. Ledisi will open for Maxwell with Leela James to also play on select dates. Common has been confirmed for Nashville and Greenville to kick off the tour.

TIDAL member ticket pre-sale goes live March 28th at 10AM local time & public onsales begin starting March 31st at 10am local times.

Artist VIP Packages that include meet & greets with all artists will be available starting March 28th via Future Beat. Additionally, $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Artists for Peace and Justice.

More shows to be announced in the coming weeks.

MAXWELL TOUR DATES:

May 23 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena^

May 24 / Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena^

May 26 / Raleigh, NC / Red Hat Amphitheater*

May 27 / Virginia Beach, VA / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

May 28 / Atlantic City, NJ / Borgata Resort Spa & Casino – Event Center*

May 30 / Kettering, OH (Dayton) / Fraze Pavilion*

June 1 / North Little Rock, AR / Verizon Arena*

June 2 / Biloxi, MS / Beau Rivage Resort & Casino*

June 3 / Baton Rouge, LA / River Center**

June 4 / Chattanooga, TN / Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium*

June 6 / Columbia, SC / Colonial Life Arena**

June 8 / Newark, NJ / The Prudential Center**

June 9/ Mashantucket, CT/ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino**

June 10 / Nassau, NY / Nassau Coliseum**

June 13 / Southaven, MS / Landers Center**

June 15 / Toledo, OH / Huntington Center*

June 16 / Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena*

June 23 / San Diego, CA / Valley View Casino Arena**

^w/ Common & Ledisi

*w/ Ledisi & Leela James

**w/ Ledisi only