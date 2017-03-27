Maroon 5 Member PJ Morton Drops Music Video For Single “Claustrophobic,” Feat. Pell

Maroon 5 member and R&B artist PJ Morton supports his latest single “Claustrophobic,” featuring Pell, by delivering a thought-provoking visual to compliment the song’s lyrics.

In the clip, Morton takes and elevator, but instead of getting off at a specific floor, various people get on, making the ride an overcrowded and overwhelmed one, especially since the other riders made it a point to give him advice on what to do with his career, critiquing his look, and even questioning his street cred.

PJ explained both his inspiration behind the song and the video in a statement to Billboard:

“I wrote this song while feeling like I was being smothered by everyone else’s opinions. I was starting to lose myself and this was my song to fight back. It’s the anthem for all the dreamers who may not fit in.” The video concept came to Morton a couple of years ago. “I wanted it all to be shot in an elevator where it would continue to get more and more packed. It was my take on how my brain kept getting more and more filled with others’ ideas and opinions.”

“Claustrophobic” is the lead single off Morton’s upcoming album, “Gumbo,” which goes on sale April 21. Along with Pell, the LP features appearances from BJ The Chicago Kid and The HamilTones (backup singing group for crooner Anthony Hamilton).

In related news, Morton will perform at JazzFest in New Orleans with Maroon 5 on April 29, and again on May 5 as a solo artist.

