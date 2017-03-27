Connect with us

Jill Scott Announces Summer 2017 Tour Dates

News

Jill Scott Announces Summer 2017 Tour Dates

Published on

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Scott has just announced a new set of 2017 Summer tour dates.

After more than one year since the release of Scott’s fifth successful studio album, WOMAN, the R&B songstress gears up to hit the road – opening up her first show on June 23rd in Hampton, Virginia at the Hampton Coliseum. The 25 city tour trek will make stops through Baltimore, New Orleans, New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles and more – wrapping up August 18th in Temecula, CA.

Jill is set to perform music from her latest album, WOMAN, along with her classic hits. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticket Master  here.

See dates below:

JILL SCOTT 2017 SUMMER TOUR SCHEDULE
DATE CITY/STATE VENUE
23-Jun Hampton, VA The Hampton Coliseum
24-Jun Oxon, Hill, MD MGM National Harbor
27-Jun Baltimore, MD Modell Performing Arts Center
01-Jul New Orleans, LA Essence Festival
06-Jul Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
08-Jul St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre
09-Jul Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
12-Jul Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
13-Jul Manshantucket, CT Foxwood Casino
15-Jul Newark, NJ Prudential Center
16-Jul Atlantic City, NJ Borgota Resort & Spa Casino
20-Jul Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center
12-Aug Oakland, CA Fox Theatre
15-Aug San Diego, CA Copley Symphony Hall
16-Aug Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
18-Aug Temecula, CA Perchanga Theatre Resort & Casino


Recently, Jill introduced an exclusive new greeting card collection in partnership with Hallmark Mahogany.  The collection is a series of greeting cards that feature design, editorial and sounds all inspired by and created in likeness of the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter.

More About: Jill Scott

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in News

To Top