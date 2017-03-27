News
Jill Scott Announces Summer 2017 Tour Dates
Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Scott has just announced a new set of 2017 Summer tour dates.
After more than one year since the release of Scott’s fifth successful studio album, WOMAN, the R&B songstress gears up to hit the road – opening up her first show on June 23rd in Hampton, Virginia at the Hampton Coliseum. The 25 city tour trek will make stops through Baltimore, New Orleans, New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles and more – wrapping up August 18th in Temecula, CA.
Jill is set to perform music from her latest album, WOMAN, along with her classic hits. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticket Master here.
See dates below:
|JILL SCOTT 2017 SUMMER TOUR SCHEDULE
|DATE
|CITY/STATE
|VENUE
|23-Jun
|Hampton, VA
|The Hampton Coliseum
|24-Jun
|Oxon, Hill, MD
|MGM National Harbor
|27-Jun
|Baltimore, MD
|Modell Performing Arts Center
|01-Jul
|New Orleans, LA
|Essence Festival
|06-Jul
|Kansas City, MO
|Midland Theatre
|08-Jul
|St. Louis, MO
|Fox Theatre
|09-Jul
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium
|12-Jul
|Brooklyn, NY
|Kings Theatre
|13-Jul
|Manshantucket, CT
|Foxwood Casino
|15-Jul
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|16-Jul
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Borgota Resort & Spa Casino
|20-Jul
|Bethlehem, PA
|Sands Bethlehem Event Center
|12-Aug
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theatre
|15-Aug
|San Diego, CA
|Copley Symphony Hall
|16-Aug
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|18-Aug
|Temecula, CA
|Perchanga Theatre Resort & Casino
Recently, Jill introduced an exclusive new greeting card collection in partnership with Hallmark Mahogany. The collection is a series of greeting cards that feature design, editorial and sounds all inspired by and created in likeness of the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter.