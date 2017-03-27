Jill Scott Announces Summer 2017 Tour Dates

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Scott has just announced a new set of 2017 Summer tour dates.

After more than one year since the release of Scott’s fifth successful studio album, WOMAN, the R&B songstress gears up to hit the road – opening up her first show on June 23rd in Hampton, Virginia at the Hampton Coliseum. The 25 city tour trek will make stops through Baltimore, New Orleans, New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles and more – wrapping up August 18th in Temecula, CA.

Jill is set to perform music from her latest album, WOMAN, along with her classic hits. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticket Master here.

See dates below:

JILL SCOTT 2017 SUMMER TOUR SCHEDULE DATE CITY/STATE VENUE 23-Jun Hampton, VA The Hampton Coliseum 24-Jun Oxon, Hill, MD MGM National Harbor 27-Jun Baltimore, MD Modell Performing Arts Center 01-Jul New Orleans, LA Essence Festival 06-Jul Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre 08-Jul St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre 09-Jul Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium 12-Jul Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre 13-Jul Manshantucket, CT Foxwood Casino 15-Jul Newark, NJ Prudential Center 16-Jul Atlantic City, NJ Borgota Resort & Spa Casino 20-Jul Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center 12-Aug Oakland, CA Fox Theatre 15-Aug San Diego, CA Copley Symphony Hall 16-Aug Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl 18-Aug Temecula, CA Perchanga Theatre Resort & Casino



Recently, Jill introduced an exclusive new greeting card collection in partnership with Hallmark Mahogany. The collection is a series of greeting cards that feature design, editorial and sounds all inspired by and created in likeness of the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter.