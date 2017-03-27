En Vogue Inks New Deal With eOne, New Album Dropping Summer 2017 + Tour (Dates)

In 2016, legendary female R&B group En Vogue (original members Cindy Heron-Braggs, Terry Ellis, and newcomer Rhona Bennett) made their return to the spotlight with the new single “Deja Vu,” and planned album, Electric Cafe.

Now, the trio has signed a new deal with Entertainment One (eOne) to push the project forward, complete with an international spring tour and U.S. summer tour to support. They will be performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in South Africa this week and then heading to Europe for the next month.

About the album Electric Café, member Cindy Heron-Braggs told us in a recent interview, “It’s going to still have the signature En Vogue sound and harmonies but the music has evolved, as we evolved, and it reflects that. It has an international feel to it.”

Member Terry Ellis added, “It’s a little more eclectic for us in that all of our other records were more thematic whereas this one isn’t as structured, but there’s still a consistency in the vibe and it’s got a very global or international flare to it.”

Peep En Vogue’s International tour dates below (U.S. dates to be announced soon):

March 31 & April 1 – Cape Town International Jazz Festival

April 6 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

April 7 – London, UK – KOKO

April 8 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

April 10 – Den Haag, Holland – Paard van Troje

April 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo

April 13 – Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso

April 15 – Nijmegen, Holland – Doornroosje

April 17 – Koln, Germany – Gloria

April 19 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen

April 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Concert House Studie 2

Arpil 23 – Frankfurt, Germany – Gibson

April 24 – Paris, France – La Cigale

April 25 – Bremen, Germany – Schlachthof

