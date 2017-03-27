BJ The Chicago Kid Celebrates The Anniversary Of Usher’s ‘Confessions’ With Anniversary EP

Thursday (March 23), marked the 13th anniversary of the release of Usher‘s classic Diamond-selling 2004 album Confessions.

To commemorate, Grammy-Nominated musician BJ The Chicago Kid pays homage to one of Pop/R&B music’s biggest stars and albums with his newest project. Entitled BJTCK: A Tribute To The Anniversary Of Usher’s Confessions on which BJ covers some of the biggest tracks from Usher’s classic LP. The EP was released on Thursday (Mar 23) on the 13th anniversary of the monumental album, which sold over 10 million copies as well as received three Grammy Awards including Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Known for his powerful vocals, BJ performs soulful and sometimes stripped down versions of key tracks from Confessions including “Superstar,” “Can U Handle It” and “Simple Things” reminding us of the sultry R&B greatness that was Usher’s fourth studio album. The two R&B artists have a long-standing history as BJ use to serve as one of Usher’s background vocalists. BJ performed on “The Truth Tour,” the 2004 trek was in support of Usher’s Confessions.

Get into BJ’s Usher tribute below!