Cherish – Self Destruction

R&B group Cherish returned to music a month ago after a four-year hiatus with the new song “One Time,” and now they’re back with another treat called “Self Destruction.”

Unlike the previous release, the ballad “Self Destruction” shows a different side of the group as they paint a vivid picture about the rise and fall of a broken relationship that could ultimately end up toxic.

“Self Destruction” was written by Fallon and produced by super producer Cassius Jay. About the song, the group proclaims, “You’re going to feel happy, sad, and decades worth of influences from 80s to modern with this record.”

Going forward, Cherish plans to release a new song every week. They will also drop their EPs, Free The Lyrics 1 & 2 early this summer.

Since their hiatus, Cherish has been writing for artists such as Jacob Latimore, Tamar Braxton and Sevyn Streeter, but not they’re ready to treat their audience.