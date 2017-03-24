From her upcoming album Resurrection, Adina Howard drops the video for her single “Blasphemy.”

The clip shows Howard as ethereal beings (an angel and other goddesses) as she looks down on humans as they (in one way or another) set their sights on disrespecting other humans beings.

“Don’t lose yourself, stay on track, it’s blasphemy, baby you’re a god, believe that,” she sings on the chorus as the humans look up to the sky to listen to her advice.

Watch below:

Resurrection is slated to arrive on April 14th .