Kick off your weekend with Malachi’s new visual for “Do It My Way,” a positive, upbeat track in which Malachi’s carefree attitude is in full effect. It’s a fun-filled, bouncy anthem that will resonate with anyone who’s ever been confident in who they are.

In the clip, Malachi and his friends kick it in the desert, popping donuts in a jeep and setting off colorful smoke bombs.

Watch below:

Son of critically acclaimed actor Obba Babatundè, Malachi had already joined Academy Award winning composer A.R. Rahman on his “A Journey Home” world tour by age 15 , where he cultivated his expertise in all things music. Since then, he has been fortuitous enough to have worked in the studio with major artists such as Sean Kingston, Jay Sean, Ky-Mani Marley, Keyshia Cole, Russ, Jake Miller, Jack & Jack, Sammy Wilk, Christian Collins, Lil Mo, and more, all whilst further developing his own musical talents.

@malachiislife