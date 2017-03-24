Daley – Until The Pain Goes Away Ft. Jill Scott

Daley returns with the smooth R&B gem, “Until The Pain Goes Away,” featuring the soulful songstress Jill Scott. The ballad is the first offering from the UK crooner’s upcoming EP, Those Who Wait, and also follows his 2014 debut album, Days + Nights.

If you wanted a clarification on what “R&B magic” meant, this duet serves as the perfect answer as both singers deliver intoxicating and heartstrings pulling lyrics and melodies about love and war. Their emotive and passionate vocals are complemented by laidback, mellow piano keys and hard-hitting 808s that helps put your mind in a trance for almost four minutes. Simply; It’s that feeling you get after unwrapping a surprise gift.

Daley’s upcoming project, Those Who Wait, plays off his 2011 mixtape of the same name, which was released independently as a free download.

Listen to “Until The Pain Goes Away” below:

Purchase Here