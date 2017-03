Before she releases her EP The Day of the Don, Atlanta songstress Dondria Nicole drops a video cover of SWV’s 1992 hit “Weak,” one of her favorite 90s songs.

In the low-tinted video, Dondria rocks a strapless midriff top in the studio as she belts out the R&B classic, putting her own spin on it.

This follows her previous offering “Options.”

Watch Dondria add her own soulful spin on the classic below: