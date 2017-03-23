From Todrick Hall’s visual album Straight Outta Oz (Deluxe Edition), Tamar Braxton’s contribution “Lions and Tigers and Bears” gets the video treatment.

The song features a loving voicemail message from Hall’s mother as Tamar takes on the voice of a protective mother who will stop at nothing to protect her child. “So I’ve gained a little weight, Mama’s hair’s a little gray / And my strength just ain’t the same / But believe me when I say I’d fight a bear underwater for my baby,” she sings.

The video sees Tamar as she looks at old photos of Hall and his mother while singing the song in the bedroom. Watch below and purchase Straight Outta Oz HERE. Watch Todrick’s full visual album HERE.

In other Tamar news, she recently sat down with ESSENCE Live to chat about all her new developments and recent rumors. She talks about the new season of “Braxton Family Values,” the rumors of trouble in her marriage, new music, and her upcoming talk show.