Following his 2016 hit single “All I Ever Wanted,” Robert Gee drops another equally-smooth single titled “I’ve Given you my Best.”

Much like the former, “I’ve Given you my Best” captures the feel of the smooth, jazzy, R&B sound of 80’s chart toppers like Anita Baker, Luther Vandross, and Sade, but while the track is timeless, it still has a contemporary appeal. On the song, Gee lets a love go after declaring he’s done all he can to salvage the relationship.

Stream below:

Purchase his latest project Robert Gee The EP on iTunes HERE.