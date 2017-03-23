Mariah Carey – I Don’t (Remix) Feat. YG & Remy Ma

Either this new remix is strategic, or Mariah Carey is just a huge fan of Remy Ma.

Nonetheless, the R&B/Pop Diva links with the Bronx rapper for a new addition to her mildly-received single “I Don’t,” which also features YG.

On the remix, Remy drops knowledge about her regrets, probably from a past relationship or a fictional tale. She spits, “Instead of looking at how far we’ve com / I’m regretting it, damn, are you dumb? / Wanted kids and thought you’d father them / Now, I wouldn’t even bother hun.”

Carey released “I Don’t” at the top of February (2017), but the record has struggled to pick up pace. Teaming with Remy Ma for the remix could help bring some controversy to the song, especially since they both have something in common, a nemesis in rapper Nicki Minaj.

Carey and Minaj’s relationship fell to the waist side during their tour together on American Idol, while beef with Remy and Nicki has been the center of attention over the last month.

Around the time Carey released “I Don’t,” she stated that she plans to release more singles because “it’s fun,” but says she will probably release an album when she’s finished with the process.