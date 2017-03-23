Today (March 23), Faith Evans drops another joint from her highly-anticipated album The King and I, a posthumous duet album featuring her ex-husband Notorious B.I.G and other artists.

“Ten Wife Commandments” is a flip of Biggie’s 1997 song “Ten Crack Commandments,” and features Faith on the hook and new verses while using pieces of Biggie’s original verses.

“Gotta be a lady in the streets, gotta be a freak in the sheets, but don’t do too much” she advises all the women aspiring to be a good wife.

The album’s first two singles are “NYC,” Evans’ love letter to New York featuring Jadakiss, and “When We Party,” the West Coast party anthem featuring Snoop Dogg.

The King and I will be available on CD ($18.98), digital download, and streaming from Atco Records, an imprint of Rhino Entertainment on May 19th, just two days before Biggie’s birthday. The album will also be available on vinyl as a 2-LP set ($31.98) on June 9th.