News
Beyonce Delivers on a Cancer Patient’s Wish
Social media has its good days and its bad, but this day was definitely on the good side.
Music superstar Beyonce Knowles, who is currently pregnant with twins, made a cancer patient’s wish come to fruition, and it was so beautiful.
Ebony Banks, a senior at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, is battling a rare cancer disease (stage 4), and one of her biggest wishes was to meet Queen Bey.
“[Banks] is a really big fan of [Beyoncé] and she has so much love for her that we really want to get [Banks] to meet her,” said Banks’ friend Cristal Depaz. “Beyoncé is one of her idols. She admires her so much, so we’re trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyoncé’s attention.”
After her friends launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (“EBOB” is her nickname), Beyonce’s people took notice, and her wish was granted (to a certain extent). Instead of an in-person meet from the mom-to-be, Banks received a FaceTime phone call from Beyonce.
“I love you Beyoncé,” said Banks while speaking with Bey from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Bey waved back and replied, “I love you.”
