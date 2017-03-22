Inspired by Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps” single off his recent Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight album, Teenear showcases her hometown of Miami with her own rendition of the record with visuals to match.

Directed by Rob Portal, the video takes the viewer on a fun journey through the city of Miami. From the graffiti-ridden Miami Marine Stadium to Virginia Key Beach, Teenear makes a strong case for Miami being one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Watch below:

“Goosebumps” comes on the heels of her “Last Night” single released in January.