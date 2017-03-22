From her debut EP SOMone, Miami-based singer/songwriter Sheena O. Murray releases the video for “On A High,” a clip that presents beautiful simplicity despite the tumultuous nature of the lyrics.

Shot and edited by Stephen D. Gibson, the black and white clip sees Murray teetering between two choices: stay or leave. At first, she takes clothing from a clothing line and packs them in her suitcase, but by the end of the clip, the garments are back on the line, as she simultaneously sings of the up and down nature of her relationship.

“I don’t wanna be without you, but I want you out my life / This up and down, this merry-go-round, I’m dizzy, my head’s spinnin’/ But I’m on a high, don’t really wanna get down” she sings.

Murray is a Jamaican native residing in Miami, FL, her sound is strong a blend of R&B, with electronic and jazz undertones. She actively performs in Miami/Fort Lauderdale and was a performer at the 2017 Jazz in the Gardens Musical Festival.

Listen to her SOMone EP HERE.

