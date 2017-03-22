‘Power’ Actress Naturi Naughton Pregnant With First Child

R&B singer and ‘Power’ actress Naturi Naughton is expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Ben, and she’s very thankful for her pending bundle of joy.

“It’s been a little surreal, but I feel really good, healthy and strong,” Naturi, 32, tells PEOPLE. “I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general. Everything seems so much more purposeful.”

According to Naughton, who is due in July, she discovered that she was pregnant while shooting her hit STARZ show in Brooklyn, and now her cast members are overprotective of her.

“They’ve been really good at keeping it on the low, but they’re also super excited,” she says. “Omari, who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive.”

Congrats to Naturi!

Hit next to see full pregnancy photos: