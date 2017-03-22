Following his offering “I Want You” and the collab “Put It Down” featuring Jacob Latimore, Algee Smith & Malcolm Kelley, NDJ (Nathan Davis Jr.) released his much anticipated debut mixtape Seven.

Produced by 3x Grammy-nominated producers Butta-N-Bizkit, the 7-track mixtape includes his own twist on Michael Jackson’s “Another Part of Me,” and The Isley Brothers’ “Make Me Say It Again.” The song “Cinnamon Roll,” which features Mouii from the Rej3ctz, is a catchy dance tune that will make you get out of your seats while “I Want You” has a 90’s feel with the new wave hip-hop sounds of today.

You might know NDJ (Nathan Davis Jr.) from his leading role in Nickelodeon’s “Chase Champion” and he also just joined the cast of “StartUp” TV series with TV stars Martin Freeman and Edi Gathegi for its second season. Keep an eye out for NDJ’s role in the 2x Oscar Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled Detroit riots-based film, featuring heavy hitters like John Boyega, Laz Alonso, Anthony Mackie, and Algee Smith set to release on August 4, 2017. He also has a role in the feature film “Flock of Four,” which will premier later this year.