Sometimes we all need closure.

Medisin of Boston-based group Usual Suspecktz releases the video for his first official single “Closure (Over)” off his debut solo album Medisina El Jefe Part 1 coming soon.

“Closure (Over)” is dedicated to everyone going through relationship problems. In the clip, Medisin meets up with his love interest at night in front of a dry cleaners to discuss where they stand.

Watch below: