The rollout of LeToya Luckett’s upcoming third studio album Until Then began in January with the lengthy visual for her single “Back 2 Life.” But that was just the beginning…

As it turns out, there will be two more parts to round off a three-part series about the roller coaster relationship with her leading man, played by former NFL star Thomas Jones.

On Instagram yesterday (March 21), she teased the second part of the series called “Used To,” and it looks like it’s full of drama! Watch the teaser below: