Jack Daniel’s Teams Up With K. Michelle For New Southern Peach Flavor

As K. Michelle gears up for her new album, she has also tapped into new horizons as an entrepreneur and business woman. After recently unveiling her Atlanta-based restaurant, K. Michelle gets to celebrate the launch of Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails’ newest flavor, Southern Peach.

Southern Peach will be available for purchase in the Southeast (AL, FL, GA, MS, NC, TN) beginning in April, with a national rollout slated for early summer.

“Jack Daniel’s is a brand with rich history. Also being from Tennessee, I’ve always appreciated how JD falls in line with my southern values,” says K. Michelle. “This collaboration with Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails is a celebration of all those values, and I’m excited to share that with my fans.”

Building upon an initial partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, K. Michelle worked closely with Jack Daniel’s to craft the newest Country Cocktails flavor. She was involved in the process from start to finish, which included the creation of the custom gold crown cap, exclusive to the Southern Peach flavor.

“We are excited to team with K. Michelle for Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails, Southern Peach,” says Casey Nelson, Brand Director, Jack Daniel’s Flavor Portfolio. “K. Michelle has been a friend of Jack Daniel’s for quite some time, and we are excited to embark on this new journey together.”