Chris Brown to Make Appearance on Hit TV Show ‘Black-ish’

Chris Brown is getting some TV time. The Grammy-winning R&B singer will appear on next week’s episode of Black-ish.

According to EW, Brown’s character will be a popular rapper name Rich Youngsta. The show will be partly based around Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) excitement regarding creating an advertising campaign with the rapper (Brown). He becomes conflicted when Bow and Ruby suggest his work plays on negative stereotypes.

Black-ish has been known to feature celebrity guest stars, but because of his troubled past, Brown will be the most controversial guest the show has ever featured.

We’re sure the internet is going to run hard with this one! Nonetheless, congrats to Brown, outside of the negatives, he’s arguably one of the most talented musicians today.

Black-ish airs Wednesdays with the new episode debuting March 29 on ABC.

Brown is expected to release his new single, “Privacy,” this week and plans to release his new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, this year. He is also getting ready to launch of his “The Party Tour,” set to kick off March 31 in Baltimore, MD. The trek features a supporting lineup of all rappers including 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and Casanova.