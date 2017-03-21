Wyclef Jean Breaks Down Inspiration Behind Destiny’s Child’s 1997 Hit ‘No, No, No Part 2,’ Plus Singer Wrongly Arrested

In 1997, Destiny’s Child scored their first hit with “No, No, No Part 2.” It was one of two versions of the group’s debut single off their debut self-titled album, and the second part featured Wyclef Jean.

Jean produced on the hit single, too, and recently spoke with Genius on the inspiration behind the song. About creating the verses’ rapid melody, Jean says he was influenced by the fact that the group was from Houston, and gave Beyonce a quick flow similar to how Texan rappers flowed at the time.

“Everything was double timing, but you never heard girls doing that,” he said. “It probably was strange to the label in the beginning cause this didn’t exist yet,” he said.

Listen to how the song came about below:

The LAPD said they allegedly mistook Clef for a suspect described as a black man with red bandana who robbed a gas station, but they’ve since apologized to the singer.

Clef posted a video of the arrest on his social media, where he has 4.2 million social media followers.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

In a long statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, “It is unfortunate that Mr. Jean was detained for six minutes during this investigation, as he had no involvement whatsoever in this violent crime. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is apologetic for any inconvenience this process caused Mr. Jean.” The statement also ensures that the suspects were apprehended.

In a series of tweets, Jean described the troubling experience:

“I was asked by the police to put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself,” Jean tweeted in an additional post. “As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD.”