Wendy to Tyrese: “Don’t Tell a Woman What to Do”

Last week, Tyrese took to Instagram and went on an angry rant, making insensitive criticisms about women who make alterations to their bodies, including weaves, fake butts, and implants.

“WE KNOW the difference in real hair and fake clips on’s we know eye lash extensions, we know fake hard titties pointing in 4 directions with your ribs showing in the middle,” he stated. “We know when you got little chicken legs and it leads to and oversized #fake ass you guys are really starting to go TOO FAR with manufactured beauty – fake lips, skinny nose barely can even breathe through your own nostrils.”

Tyrese’s remarks pissed a lot of people off, especially black women. During a recent episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the popular host spoke about the controversy while telling Tyrese that no one needs his advice.

“I’m just glad that there are days and hours and other things to occupy my mind to separate me from jumping in this chair right after I read your rant,” Wendy says of why she isn’t fuming and that she was able to decompress her anger before she confronted the situation.

“You haven’t been the same since you wrote that book lecturing women how to be good women,” she adds about Tyrese’s rant. She later complimented her statement with “I’m not listening to you Tyrese; Are you serious?”

“I don’t like a man to tell me what to do,” she continued as she declares that she is a fan of female cosmetics.

Wendy also warns Tyrese, who recently got married, that his comments may catch up to him in the future, insisting his wife may want some unnatural changes when she ages.

“Tyrese, stay out of women’s closets before we have to go in yours, ” Wendy closes. “You could be mad if you want…Don’t tell a woman what to do.”