Sean Kingston – Chance ft. Vybz Kartel

Sean Kingston shares the visual of this first single “Chance,” featuring Vybz Kartel, which will be featured on his forthcoming 10-track mixtape aptly titled Made in Jamaica.

The clip sees Kingston back in his home country of Jamaica as he hollas at a girl and vibes out with his homeboys.

“The reason we called it Made in Jamaica is because every song on the mixtape was either written or recorded in Jamaica; the songs’ concepts, melody structures, riddims, vibes, everything, is all about embracing the real culture of Jamaica,” Kingston told Billboard on the phone from his Los Angeles home.

Watch below: