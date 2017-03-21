R&B Music Videos
Sean Kingston – Chance ft. Vybz Kartel
Sean Kingston shares the visual of this first single “Chance,” featuring Vybz Kartel, which will be featured on his forthcoming 10-track mixtape aptly titled Made in Jamaica.
The clip sees Kingston back in his home country of Jamaica as he hollas at a girl and vibes out with his homeboys.
“The reason we called it Made in Jamaica is because every song on the mixtape was either written or recorded in Jamaica; the songs’ concepts, melody structures, riddims, vibes, everything, is all about embracing the real culture of Jamaica,” Kingston told Billboard on the phone from his Los Angeles home.
Watch below:
Made in Jamaica is scheduled for release in the next few weeks on his Time Is Money Entertainment label. The tape will also feature Zendaya with production by Murda Beatz, Frank Dukes, Retro, Xclass and more.
