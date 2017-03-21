Introducing Antonio “Tone” Stith, the fast-rising, gifted triple-threat R&B artist currently making major making waves with clear, unmistakable intentions to return the sound to the 80’s and 90’s R&B most of us are all so familiar with.

This brand new cut “Back 4 More” definitely does not disappoint, as the young singer flows effortlessly on some delicious grooves, with production handled by himself along with his stellar team The Prblm Slvrs.

Stream “Back 4 More” below:

Having written and produced Chris Brown’s “Liquor” as well as “Make Love” taken from #1 album Royalty, as well as opening up on Bryson Tiller’s “Trapsoul” tour last year, the New Jersey native’s talents are most definitely not going unnoticed, particularly with his cover of Tiller’s “Exchange” currently sitting pretty on 2.39 million SoundCloud plays. Under the tutelage of Young Empire Music Group mogul Jas Prince (who of course discovered and delivered Drake to Cash Money) it would certainly appear the young star is in excellent hands.

In a recent interview with HipHop DX, Prince described his latest signing as a combination of Michael Jackson, Prince and Quincy Jones, and we agree unequivocally. Stay on the look out for his imminent #SorryIMissedValentines and California 70 projects.

Written by Benjamin Effiong