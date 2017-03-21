Drake Brings Chills With Sade; Brings Out Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj At London Show

On the London stop of his “Boy Meets World Tour” last night (Mar. 20), Drake brought out a slew of guests.

First, he chilled backstage with the ever-so-reclusive songstress Sade before the show. The rapper posted a pic of himself, Sade and his mother on IG with the caption “Two very important ladies in my life.”

Two very important ladies in my life. 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Later during the concert, he brought out Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Giggs and Popcaan to round off one of the final shows of his tour. Trey Songz came out for their 2009 collab “Successful,” and Nicki Minaj entered the stage to perform “Hold Yuh” and “Truffle Butter.”

Watch a few fan-made clips from the concert below:

Drake x Nicki Truffle Butter 🌺 @TheWordOnRd pic.twitter.com/7fMrCNllVA — Mrs Champagne Papi (@CaraRichardson_) March 21, 2017

Drake’s album More Life (which was released on Saturday, Mar. 18th) recently broke Apple Music’s streaming record. The Verge reports that More Life was streamed 89.9 million times in its first 24 hours on Apple Music. On Spotify, More Life racked up 61.3 million streams in the first 24 hours.