News
Drake Brings Chills With Sade; Brings Out Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj At London Show
On the London stop of his “Boy Meets World Tour” last night (Mar. 20), Drake brought out a slew of guests.
First, he chilled backstage with the ever-so-reclusive songstress Sade before the show. The rapper posted a pic of himself, Sade and his mother on IG with the caption “Two very important ladies in my life.”
Later during the concert, he brought out Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Giggs and Popcaan to round off one of the final shows of his tour. Trey Songz came out for their 2009 collab “Successful,” and Nicki Minaj entered the stage to perform “Hold Yuh” and “Truffle Butter.”
Watch a few fan-made clips from the concert below:
Drake and @TreySongz performing Successful tonight in London. #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/jstjZPMcB3
— Word On Road (@TheWordOnRd) March 21, 2017
Drake brought out @NICKIMINAJ and she performed “Hold Yuh”. #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/EYfNmXnCev
— Word On Road (@TheWordOnRd) March 21, 2017
Drake x Nicki Truffle Butter 🌺 @TheWordOnRd pic.twitter.com/7fMrCNllVA
— Mrs Champagne Papi (@CaraRichardson_) March 21, 2017
Drake’s album More Life (which was released on Saturday, Mar. 18th) recently broke Apple Music’s streaming record. The Verge reports that More Life was streamed 89.9 million times in its first 24 hours on Apple Music. On Spotify, More Life racked up 61.3 million streams in the first 24 hours.